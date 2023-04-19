Local golfers will get to play 18 holes and support a wonderful cause next month — supporting a local event that is now almost 2 decades old.
The Brayden Breaux Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on May 6 at Tidelands Country Club — an annual event that local golf enthusiasts circle on their calendar each year.
The event is a 4-person scramble and the cost to enter a team is $500. Tee times are first come, first serve upon payment.
Andrea Guidry, an event organizer with the tournament said registrations are strong and there are high hopes for a wonderful event in 2023.
“We are in our 17th year of the tournament and the outpouring and support for the last 17 years has been amazing,” Guidry said. “Through economic downturns, COVID and Hurricane Ida, the support has never wavered.”
The annual golf tournament is for a good cause — raising money for charity, while also remembering its namesake — a special young boy taken to us far too soon.
Brayden Breaux, known to friends and family as ‘B’, is the person the tournament is named after. Breaux was a lover of golf and all things Disney.
Breaux died at just 5 years old after a 4-year battle with cancer after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
This year’s event will be doubly special because it marks the first of a new generation for the family of the beloved boy.
“We have added another generation to the tournament,” Guidry said, “Brayden’s nephew, Beau, will attend his first tournament at 5 months old. A new generation of family support continues to help others.”
Proceeds for the event benefit The Give Kids the World Foundation — a nonprofit which changes the lives of its recipients each year, partnering with wish granting organizations like Make a Wish to provide an experience and expense free week in Florida to theme parks and other attractions for children who have life threatening illnesses and their families.
Breaux loved Disney World and before he became a Make a Wish kid, he was also a volunteer for Give Kids The World.
“We are successful for a multitude of reasons,” she said. “Our mission, community support and the phenomenal group of individuals behind the scenes making this tournament happen.”
This year’s wish child is Austin Abadie, a 15-year-old South Lafourche High School student who is battling childhood cancer. Austin and his family will be making a wish trip in May.
Guidry said it is extremely fulfilling to see a family having difficulties get some joy in a tough time in their lives.
“It’s great to know he is getting ready to make memories of a lifetime with his family,” she said.
Guidry said she hopes to see another large turnout to the tournament in 2023, adding that golfers can choose between both a morning tee time and also an afternoon flight.
She said the event also features a silent auction. Guidry said she would invite anyone to participate —whether you’re planning to golf or not — to support the cause and to remember the life of young Brayden.
“We are truly grateful for the love and support of all these wish kids because of the community support that has made the BBMGT so successful,” she said. “The community support has been amazing and allowed us to continue to support the village and other wish families all while doing so in memory of Brayden.”
