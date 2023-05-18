Gonzales, La. – REV/REV Business is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Meri Burroughs as vice president of Marketing. Within this newly created role with REV, Burroughs will lead marketing efforts for REV’s residential and business segments – including strategic direction-setting for marketing and communications across the growing company.
“Our executive team is thrilled about Meri’s arrival – especially as our organization continues growing, our service area’s footprint expands and our products continue to develop and evolve,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “I have no doubt her years of expertise will create motivating synergies among our own leadership as well as among our marketing team’s business intelligence and creative professionals.”
“Meri’s understanding of the industry, her genuine appreciation for customers’ needs and deep business intelligence are all leadership and marketing characteristics that will benefit our entire team,” said Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “REV’s hiring of Meri represents not only the next step in our marketing efforts but comes at a critical time and the next chapter for our company as a whole.”
As vice president of Marketing, Burroughs will support revenue growth, help lead the development and execution of marketing programs/processes, digital marketing activities, market research, advertising, promotions, product positioning, thought leadership as well as internal and external communications in support of REV’s strategy.
Prior to joining REV, Burroughs held numerous leadership positions with both Cox Business and Cox Media – leading and setting strategy for teams of media and telecommunications sales professionals and managers. Over the course of her 27-year career in telecommunications and media, Burroughs has evolved into a tech leader possessing (and retaining) a very genuine and personable style in an industry that is often overwhelmingly labeled as transactional and impersonal.
About REV/REV Business
Established in 2020 and rebranded in 2022, REV/REV Business is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network with over 2,836 miles of fiber.
For more information about REV/REV Business and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com – New Name. Same Local Company.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.