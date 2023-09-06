Missing person

In a recent development, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has officially announced the conclusion of the search for a missing Thibodaux man. Tragically, the investigation led to the discovery of the deceased body of Scott Chiasson, aged 60, in a wooded area adjacent to the Choupic water tower. This discovery was made on September 6, 2023.

Chiasson's death is currently subject to an ongoing investigation. At this time, investigators have found no evidence indicating any involvement of foul play in his passing.

Individuals with potentially valuable information are invited to submit tips anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers. Tips can be relayed via phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online through the official Crime Stoppers platform.

