A Morgan City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd degree murder.
District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that Louis Foret, 31, pled guilty just as his murder trial was about to begin, citing that "I'm just doing what I feel is the right thing to do."
Prosecutors said that Foret shot Chance Benoit multiple times at the victim's house in Thibodaux. An investigation conducted by LPSO revealed that Foret went to the victim's home in February 2021, and after the 2 talked for a while, Foret started physically assaulting the victim. As the violent attack progressed, Foret shot the victim dead.
Jury selection took place on Tuesday and the trial was slated to begin Wednesday. Just before opening statements, Foret told his attorney that he wanted to change his plea from not guilty to guilty on the murder charge.
“We took no position on the plea as we cannot prevent him from exercising his constitutional right to enter into the plea of guilty,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Melody Bridgewater. “We were prepared to proceed with the trial. This plea, though, yielded the same results that a guilty verdict from a trial would yield. Our goal was to obtain justice, and we feel we have achieved that.”
A 2nd degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Foret also waived his formal sentencing date and asked to be sentenced immediately. The Honorable Rebecca Robichaux handed down the mandatory life sentence.
Louis Foret remains at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex until such time he is transferred to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
