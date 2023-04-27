Two of South Lafourche's brightest were crowned Mr. and Ms. South Lafourche last night at the school's annual Award Nights ceremony.
Mr. Ross Rodrigue was named Mr. South Lafourche for his work demonstrating academic excellence and also character and integrity in the classroom and throughout his work around the school.
Likewise, Ms. Kenslie Taylor was named Ms. South Lafourche. She, too, earned the honor for her work being an exemplary student and role model for her peers.
For the duo, they capped a terrific school year. Rodrigue and Taylor were also South Lafourche High School's homecoming King and Queen.
Their honors were 2 of dozens handed out to the wonderful students at the school for the 2022-2023 academic year – one where South Lafourche students overcame adversity from continued affects from Hurricane Ida, but still continued to achieve.
Congratulations to Ross, Kenslie and all of the students on their hard work this year.
