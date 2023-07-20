A Thibodaux man has been arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a murder in St. Bernard Parish.
Sheriff Craig Were said that David Waguespack III, 20, was arrested during a traffic stop late on Wednesday and was taken into custody.
According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, just after 5 p.m. on July 15, deputies responded to a shooting in Chalmette. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later died. Through investigation, detectives identified Waguespack and a 17-year-old as suspects in the shooting. The 17-year-old was arrested and a warrant was obtained for Waguespack's arrest on charges of 2nd degree murder.
On July 19 at around 10:45 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on La. Highway 20 in Chackbay. During the checkpoint, deputies identified the rear passenger of the vehicle as Waguespack. He was immediately taken into custody.
He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex as a fugitive of St. Bernard Parish due to a warrant for 2nd degree murder. He also has 2 outstanding warrants for contempt of court in Lafourche.
