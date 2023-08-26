Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two arrests have been made in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the findings of a large amount of marijuana, liquid synthetic marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia and several firearms.
- Tyler Guillot (22, W/M, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with 2-Counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana (Felony) & Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).
- Nataly Mayes-Becks (33, W/F, of Thibodaux, LA) is charged with 2-Counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession with Intent to Distribute Synthetic Marijuana (Felony) & Possession or Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).
On Thursday, August 24, 2023 shortly after 6:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and the Department’s S.W.A.T. Team conducted a search warrant at an Apartment on Belle Meade Court. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Upon executing the search warrant, Tyler Guillot and Nataly Mayes-Becks were detained without incident. The search of the apartment resulted in the recovery of 2.79 Pounds of Marijuana, 50.87 Ounces of Liquid Synthetic Marijuana, 9mm Glock Handgun, 45ACP Hi-Point Handgun, Assortment of Drug Paraphernalia and $2,821.00 in U.S. Currency.
Both Mr. Guillot and Ms. Mayes-Becks were placed under arrest and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where they later posted an $80,500.00 bond each.
