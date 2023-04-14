The Thibodaux Police Department has arrested a New Orleans man who is wanted for murder.
On April 12, the Thibodaux Police Department's Criminal Investigation's Division was assisting the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force with locating a wanted suspect who was believed to be in Thibodaux.
The suspect is Alvin Clay, 36, and he was believed to be at a residence in the 300 block of Bobby Street in Thibodaux.
Clay was wanted in reference to an active warrant for 2nd degree murder from the New Orleans Police Department.
Officers arrived at the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex to be booked on his warrant. Following the arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence to try and locate evidence related to the homicide. During the initial search, detectives located what they believe to be illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. The Thibodaux Police Narcotics Division was contacted and additional search warrants were obtained, which allowed authorities to recover approximately 30.7 ounces or 870.3 grams of suspected heroin, drug packaging material and U.S. currency.
So in addition to the murder charge, the suspect is now charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17.
Police Chief Zeringue wants to thank the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force for their work in this arrest.
