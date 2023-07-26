Wendy's is coming down the bayou to Galliano.
The person running the new franchise said on social media today that things are going to move swiftly in the coming weeks to get the location open.
A banner has been posted outside of the old Mr. Ronnie's in south Lafourche, indicating that Wendy's in coming. The Gazette first posted the news in November 2022 when the Mr. Ronnie's franchise owner said he sold the building to a group who was going to bring Wendy's down the bayou.
Since that time, little has been done at the building, which caused some to lose hope that we would see the popular fast food business locally. But the banner now is a cause for hope that a new spot will soon be in our area.
Hiring for the new location will begin in early-August for those looking for work. There is no reported estimated date to open the restaurant.
