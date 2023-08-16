NHC3.png

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the Gulf Coast as an area for possible tropical development next week.

The NHC highlighted the central Gulf as a possible hot spot next week as a broad area of low pressure will descend into the Gulf.

The NHC says the area has a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days. The disturbance is expected to drift toward the west and could impact the western Gulf next week.

Whether it develops of not, the disturbance should provide some much-needed rains to a Gulf Coast that has been impacted by a drought in a very dry summer.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been slow so far, but the peak weeks of the season are about to begin.

Further off shore, the NHC is also tracking two areas off the coast of Africa.

