The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the Gulf Coast as an area for possible tropical development next week.
The NHC highlighted the central Gulf as a possible hot spot next week as a broad area of low pressure will descend into the Gulf.
The NHC says the area has a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days. The disturbance is expected to drift toward the west and could impact the western Gulf next week.
Whether it develops of not, the disturbance should provide some much-needed rains to a Gulf Coast that has been impacted by a drought in a very dry summer.
The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has been slow so far, but the peak weeks of the season are about to begin.
Further off shore, the NHC is also tracking two areas off the coast of Africa.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.