Nicholls State University celebrates opening of new athletics practice facility with ribbon cutting ceremony. Thanks to the generosity of the State of Louisiana, the Manning family, and Shaw Sports Turf, the new covered facility will provide top-notch training opportunities for student-athletes. The ceremony also featured a special presentation, as Nicholls President Jay Clune, PhD, bestowed the university's highest honor upon Archie Manning with an honorary doctorate.
Fall will mark the completion of the first phase of construction, with work set to resume at the end of summer for the full football field. Good news for all Nicholls sports enthusiasts – the multisport area is designed to cater to your every need, rain or shine. Plus, it's the perfect spot for future sports camps.
The Manning Passing Academy going on this weekend at Nicholls. With over 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the US and beyond, this is a premier event for the Lafourche community. Plus, over the next six years, the Academy is projected to generate more than $15 million for the local economy.
For more information, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/manning-passing-academy/.
