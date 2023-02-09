Nicholls State has long been known locally for football, basketball, and a host of other major sports but not typically bass fishing - something Nicholls Bass Federation student president Dylan Breaux and his team are working to change.
Breaux said one of the best aspects of collegiate fishing is it allows college students of varying skill levels to participate.
“Fishing is one of those things where you can start out at the ground level,” Breaux said. “You could have just started fishing last week and come join our team – there is no discrimination or skill level [required], as opposed to having to get a scholarship to play football, basketball or baseball, or something like that.”
The Nicholls Bass Federation is a competitive fishing club that competes in collegiate bass fishing tournaments nationwide, as part of the Bassmasters College Series track. Fishing team members pair up to compete in two-person teams per boat in Bassmaster-sponsored collegiate fishing tournaments. Nicholls State’s team tends to compete in closer southern states such as Texas, Arkansas, and related states in the South due to the shorter travel required.
Scoring is often based on weight of a few targeted bass species. Collegiate teams that score in the top ten percent of each tournament qualify for the Bassmaster national collegiate tournament, where they compete for the opportunity to be recognized as the best collegiate angler in the country.
The Nicholls Bass Federation began in 2012, first started by faculty advisor Dr. Alyson Theriot and diehard student angler Tyler Rivet. Rivet, who later turned pro bass fisherman after graduating Nicholls, became a five-time national college championship qualifier during his Nicholls State career.
The Nicholls Bass Federation is currently led by club president Dylan Breaux, who competed in high school level fishing teams prior to entering the world of collegiate fishing.
“I made a decision early on in my high school fishing career that I was going to attend Nicholls,” Breaux said. “At the time, Nicholls had a quite competitive team and were doing quite well.”
Once he became a full time Nicolls State student, the Covid-19 pandemic reared its head, which led to the team being inactive for two years while the pandemic took its course. Membership took a dip, and the team needed a reset.
Breaux approached Dr. Theriot with the goal to revive the organization back to its once competitive status. He agreed to become student president and began assisting with attracting new members to rebuild the team’s ranks. After active recruiting work, the team has brought its membership up to approximately 15 members and continues seeking new student anglers to join.
Unlike most other collegiate sports, the Nicholls Bass Federation is funded entirely through non-university sources – which means it gets funded either through its own student members or corporate sponsors.
“We are completely self-funded, we do not get any university money,” Dr. Theriot explained. “We are set up as a student organization, so we don’t fall under the umbrella of athletics. Members have to go out and find their own sponsors for the team.”
The group’s major expenses tend to come primarily from travel and lodging, given their events tend to be in other states, lasting for several days or longer per event. Corporate sponsors get their business logos printed on the team’s jerseys in exchange for financially supporting the team. Dr. Theriot explained since most collegiate fishing events are televised, corporate sponsors can get their logos displayed to television viewing audiences when members weigh their catches in.
Nicholls State patrons and students interested in sponsoring the team, learning more, or joining the Nicholls Bass Federation can contact the organization through their Nicholls Bass Federation Facebook page online.
