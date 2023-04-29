Miles Smith and Zach Henderson of the Nicholls Bass Federation competed in the MLF qualifier in Guntersville, Alabama this past weekend and placed an impressive 28th out of 244 teams.
This achievement has qualified them for the national championship later this year. Congrats to Miles and Zach for their outstanding performance!
