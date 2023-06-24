Download PDF Nicholls State University

Over 2,400 students were recently named to Nicholls' honors list for the spring 2023 semester.

The university's academic honor has been bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above during the spring 2023 semester. These high-achieving students have made the President's List for their academic ability.

Full-time students with a GPA of 3.2-3.499 have made the dean's list, while those with a 3.0-3.199 have earned a spot on the honor roll.

Congratulations to all the hardworking and determined students who earned this distinction.

Check out the prestigious lists below to find the names of those who made it to the president's, dean's, and honor roll.

click the following link: https://www.nicholls.edu/academic-affairs/honors-list-spring-2023/

