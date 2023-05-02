nicholls-srow2-2023.jpeg

Nicholls State University's Orientation Team took home first prize in the S3D Showcase in March at the Southern Regional Orientation Workshop, NODA's largest regional conference.

The 2023 NODA Region VI Conference included colleges and universities from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina. The universities came together at Florida A&M University to network, learn and celebrate the importance of orientation and universities' student leaders.

The conference is an educational and high-energy event where student orientation teams learn to be leaders on their campus, welcome incoming students and better support their campus community in diversity, equality and inclusion.

Students attend educational sessions and participate in conference traditions such as the Roll Call, the Banner Competition, state meetings and S3D Showcase.

The S3D Showcase, a song, skit, step or dance competition, highlights information about the institution and its orientation program. The Nicholls Orientation Team chose to participate in the skit portion and they placed first.

“Attending SROW is an invaluable experience for our students. They grow as individuals and a team. Each day, they came back to the group excited about what they had learned and ready to bring it back to our orientation program. It gives them a greater sense of their role as orientation leaders and how to support our students,” said Nicholls Director of Admissions Katie Martin.

The following are students on the Nicholls 2023 Orientation Team:

Lizzy Ayers, Thibodaux

Kyleigh Baudry, St. Charles Parish

Timyra Cotton, Chalmette

Carlie Dalgo, Luling

Larisa Davis, Delhi

Zharria Davis, Thibodaux

Josie Davis, Thibodaux

Claire Durocher, Thibodaux

Samaria Gaither, Houma

Ani’Yah Jones, Raceland

Hannah LeBlanc, Houma

Caden Lerille, Golden Meadow

Daniela Maldonado, Larose

Stefanie Martinez, Morgan City

Iyana Nixon, Houma

Gavin Pierre, Dulac

Paul Rousse, Cut Off

Lizeth Tobias, Cut Off

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments