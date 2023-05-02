Nicholls State University's Orientation Team took home first prize in the S3D Showcase in March at the Southern Regional Orientation Workshop, NODA's largest regional conference.
The 2023 NODA Region VI Conference included colleges and universities from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina. The universities came together at Florida A&M University to network, learn and celebrate the importance of orientation and universities' student leaders.
The conference is an educational and high-energy event where student orientation teams learn to be leaders on their campus, welcome incoming students and better support their campus community in diversity, equality and inclusion.
Students attend educational sessions and participate in conference traditions such as the Roll Call, the Banner Competition, state meetings and S3D Showcase.
The S3D Showcase, a song, skit, step or dance competition, highlights information about the institution and its orientation program. The Nicholls Orientation Team chose to participate in the skit portion and they placed first.
“Attending SROW is an invaluable experience for our students. They grow as individuals and a team. Each day, they came back to the group excited about what they had learned and ready to bring it back to our orientation program. It gives them a greater sense of their role as orientation leaders and how to support our students,” said Nicholls Director of Admissions Katie Martin.
The following are students on the Nicholls 2023 Orientation Team:
Lizzy Ayers, Thibodaux
Kyleigh Baudry, St. Charles Parish
Timyra Cotton, Chalmette
Carlie Dalgo, Luling
Larisa Davis, Delhi
Zharria Davis, Thibodaux
Josie Davis, Thibodaux
Claire Durocher, Thibodaux
Samaria Gaither, Houma
Ani’Yah Jones, Raceland
Hannah LeBlanc, Houma
Caden Lerille, Golden Meadow
Daniela Maldonado, Larose
Stefanie Martinez, Morgan City
Iyana Nixon, Houma
Gavin Pierre, Dulac
Paul Rousse, Cut Off
Lizeth Tobias, Cut Off
