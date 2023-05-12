Back left to right: Terry Braud Jr, Nicholls Vice President for Finance and Administration; Dr. John Lajaunie, Professor of Finance; Dean T. Falgoust, Chair of the Board, First American Bank; Dr. Kevin Breaux, Department Head & Professor of Accounting & Finance; Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey, Dean of College of Business Administration & Professor of Management; Marcel T Graugnard Jr., First American Bank Board of Director; Jeremy Becker, Executive Director of Nicholls Foundation; Allison Clune, Nicholls First Lady; and Malcolm J. Peytavin, First American Bank Executive Vice President.

Front left to right: Ronald J. Falgoust, President and CEO of First American Bank and Trust; and Jay Clune, PhD, Nicholls President.