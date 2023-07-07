A Nicholls accounting and finance senior student was recently awarded a $10,000 national scholarship from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
Tamiyah Gross won the scholarship, as announced by the university's news information department on Friday.
The scholarship is awarded through a nomination process and is available for all students at universities based on a tier system.
Nicholls' accounting program is in Group 1, which includes all of the regionally accredited institutions with AACSB accredited accounting programs.
Since 2011, the PCAOB has administered a scholarship program for undergraduate and graduate accounting students who are enrolled in accredited U.S. colleges and universities. The PCAOB Scholars Program is mandated by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and it is funded through monetary penalties collected as part of PCAOB enforcement actions.
The PCAOB Scholars Program seeks to benefit students who are likely to become auditors and to make a difference to students who might otherwise choose a different career path.
Students must be selected and nominated by their institution. Some of the PCAOB Scholar eligibility criteria includes:
-Being enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate accounting program at U.S. colleges or universities
-Having an overall GPA of 3.3 or higher or being in the top 1/3 of their overall class
-Demonstrating high ethical standards and a financial need
--
Dr. Kevin Breaux, the Nicholls accounting and finance department heat and the professor of accounting at the university is who nominated Tamiyah.
He said she is most deserving of the recognition.
“Tamiyah is an outstanding student with an overall 4.0 GPA, double majoring in both accounting and finance," he said. "She is always engaged in class discussions and frequently helps her fellow classmates to understand the content. Outside of the classroom, Tamiyah participates in several events on campus to raise awareness of the accounting profession along with participating in events designed to help recruit high school students to our campus, but more specifically, to our accounting program.”
Outside of her studies, Gross maintains a campus job in the rec center, works as an adult intern for a regional accounting firm and she is actively involved in the Chi Alpha Campus Ministry. She volunteers her time as a youth volleyball coach and is a community church worship leader. When she graduates in May 2024, she plans to obtain a CPA license, attend graduate school and pursue a successful career in auditing.
The PCAOB Scholars Program is merit-based, but the PCAOB encourages educational institutions to give special consideration to students from populations that have been historically underrepresented in the accounting profession.
The AACSB-accredited Accounting program at Nicholls positively impacts the social and economic vitality of the program's service area and beyond by positioning students to successfully meet workforce development needs as well-educated, responsible and engaged Accounting professionals.
