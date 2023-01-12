Two were injured this morning in an accident involving a school bus in Lafourche Parish.
Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin confirmed the news to The Gazette this morning, saying that one person was airlifted for treatment, but was in stable condition. Another was taken via ambulance to a nearby medical facility.
There were no children involved in the incident, according to Martin.
The School Superintendent said further information would not be released at this time.
