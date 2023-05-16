Local authorities in Bayou Blue have arrested one suspect following a shooting incident on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023. Noah Mills, 20, of Bayou Blue was taken into custody on May 15, 2023, after confessing to his involvement in the incident.
Police were alerted to shots fired on Smithwillow Drive in Bayou Blue. Witnesses reported seeing a blue Hyundai vehicle at the location at the time of the incident. Houma Police Department officers later located a man, identified as Mills, who had been driving a blue Hyundai. Mills had sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Following his release from the hospital, Mills was taken in for questioning and subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mills is currently being held at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux awaiting his trial.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are seeking information from the public in identifying the second shooter. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to come forward and submit tips anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers via phone, online, or through the Bayou Tips mobile application. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available if the information leads to an arrest.
