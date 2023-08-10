Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson will serve 4 more years as parish president after no one signed up to run against him in this fall’s elections.
Chaisson was the only person who registered to run for Parish President in Lafourche, making him the unopposed selection to continue his tenure as Lafourche’s top political leader for four more years.
This will be Chaisson’s second term in office.
He made a video on social media tonight thanking the parish for their continued support. Chaisson has been an outspoken supporter of our area in his work term, leading the parish through COVID and hurricanes Zeta and Ida, while also fighting President Joe Biden’s continued push to restrict the nation’s oil and gas industry — moves which have made for tense economic times for our area.
“I just want to take a second to say thank you,” Chaisson said. “Thank you for allowing me the privilege to serve as your parish president for four more years. Historically in Lafourche, we have never done this before, right? There have always been races. There have always been parish presidents who have gone into campaigns and never one that has gone unopposed. So first, I just want to thank God. This is a great opportunity to be able to continue to move our parish forward. I wouldn’t be where I am without him and my family and my friends.”
Chaisson said he also wanted to thank the roughly 300 people who work for Parish Government, saying that his re-election is as much a story of their hard work and dedication to their crafts as it is his own.
Chaisson has openly talked throughout his first 4 years about how he believes he is surrounded by talented people who work hard to make Lafourche a better parish each day. Those people, he’s often said, are why we have been able to withstand the blows we took during the pandemic and also during the storms.
“These men and women wake up every day and strap on their boots or come into the office,” Chaisson said. “They’re the ones who really make this parish shine. I may have my hands on the steering wheel, but the men and women of parish government are the true rockstars and are the ones who take care of you and us day to day. So to the 300 or so men and women who work for us, I guess I’m sorry that you’re stuck with me for another 4 years, but you guys are really what makes our parish tick.”
Chaisson said when he announced his bid for re-election that if he was granted a second term, he would work hard to attract new businesses to Lafourche to raise the quality of life in the parish, while also continuing the relentless effort to better protect the parish from storms. Chaisson said a big part of his second term will also be trying to fight to lower insurance costs in the parish, citing that as a big point of emphasis in his 2nd 4-year term.
He said he wanted to thank the people of Lafourche for their support, saying that he’s grateful to get to work and is pleased that he will be able to focus his full attention in the coming weeks and months on moving Lafourche forward, as opposed to having to fight to try and win an election.
“We’re looking forward to another 4 years of making this parish grow and making this parish what it can be,” Chaisson said. “I promise you that we’re going to move it forward together.”
