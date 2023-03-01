Siren

A suspect died yesterday after jumping into Bayou Lafourche in an attempt to evade pursuing authorities.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a deceased body was located in the bayou not far from the area where the person was last seen.

Authorities are withholding the name of the subject at this time.

Yesterday, Thibodaux Police said that they and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and other neighboring law enforcement and fire agencies were working near the Jackson Street Bridge where a subject jumped into the bayou following a pursuit between the subject and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. After a vehicle pursuit, the driver exited the vehicle, leaped over the railing of the bridge, then jumped into the water. Police said the subject surfaced, but was struggling in the water. Officers attempted to render aid, but the subject was unable to be located.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said he wants to thank all of the responding agencies for their work in this incident.

