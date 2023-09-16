Last night, the community came together to honor Bob Gros. In a heartfelt ceremony attended by past players, colleagues, family, and friends, the CLHS field was dedicated to him. Bob Gros served as the CLHS football coach for 15 years.
View our photo gallery by MANDY FRILOUX PHOTOGRAPHY:
