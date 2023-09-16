Last night marked an eventful evening at the recently renamed Bob Gros Field at Central Lafourche High School. South Lafourche High School secured a victory over Central Lafourche High School during their homecoming night, with a final score of 48-14. The occasion was made even more special as Central Lafourche High School paid tribute to Bob Gros by dedicating their field in his honor.
View our photo gallery by student photographer Meg Freeman:
