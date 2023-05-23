The fastest growing sport in the world is pickleball with now more than 8.9 million people playing — a 159% increase in the past 3 years.
In Lafourche, that growth is perhaps even more profound.
Pickleball is rapidly growing in our area with large groups gathering throughout the central portions of the parish to stay active and learn the rapidly growing, fun sport.
A free beginner and intermediate clinic will be held at the Lockport Pickleball Courts on May 25 where locals can get some instruction and join others who want to also learn how to play the sport.
The courts are located at 511 School Street. The clinic will begin at 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 7 p.m. for intermediate players.
“The beginner and intermediate pickleball clinic is designed to introduce people to the sport and enhance their skills and understanding of the game,” said Rene LeBlanc with the Lockport Pickleball Club. “The beginner clinic will be focused on building a strong foundation of skills and knowledge necessary to enjoy pickleball. In the intermediate clinic, the focus will shift towards refining skills and strategies. Players will learn about different playing styles, how to adapt to different opponents and how to anticipate and react to various game situations. Overall, it will be a great way to get introduced to the sport, learn the rules, improve technique and enjoy the social aspects of playing pickleball.”
Pickleball was first invented in the 1960s and has been around a while. The sport is a hybrid with some tennis concepts, badminton, table tennis and other games all blended into it.
The sport was never overly popular until recent years when it’s seen a huge resurgence. In Lafourche, the growth was sparked in recent years by Mr. Robert Adams, who introduced the sport to parish recreation. With unanimous support from the LRD1, board members Josh Adams, John Champagne, Rusty Edwards, Ricky Breaux and Director Becky Toups, the sport was able to grow even further with pickleball lines placed on gym floors and also resurfacing done to existing tennis courts, which allowed for the creation of an outdoor pickleball facility in Lockport where there are 8 courts and lights — a setup unlike any other in Lafourche and also the surrounding area.
“We are extremely proud of this achievement,” LeBlanc said. “The courts have experienced a significant increase in usage with 16-32 people playing pickleball on any given night. It is exciting to witness this level of interest and enthusiasm.”
LeBlanc said the reason why pickleball is growing is because it is a sport that anyone can enjoy — no matter their age or skill.
Of the large groups that turn out to play on a given night at Lockport, there’s males, females, young people, older people, experienced players and also first-timers.
“Regardless of your athletic background, you can step onto a pickleball court and have fun,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said that there’s plans to continue to foster the growth of the sport locally. In June, a league will start at the outdoor facility which will allow both competitive and recreational players the opportunity to compete. There are also tournaments planned for the future. LeBlanc said he believes the sport will continue to grow because some of the players who commute to Lockport have inquired about getting the tennis courts repaved in Larose and Golden Meadow.
LeBlanc said he wants to encourage people eager to learn more to visit the Lockport Recreation Facebook Page or visit www.lockportrecreation.org. He said he also wants to thank Bollinger Shipyards, Ochsner St. Anne, Rogers Parts, Infinity Energy Services, The Cake Shop, Parish President Archie Chaisson, Expert Technology and Skyline Construction all for their help in the repaving of the courts.
“We are excited to witness the progress pickleball has made in our local community and how it has positively impacted people’s lives,” LeBlanc said. “We look forward to continued growth.”
