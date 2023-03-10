State Bank & Trust Company announced a new member to their Board of Directors.
Charles Plaisance was elected to the board on March 8 at the annual stockholders meeting.
Plaisance joins fellow board members James B. Cantrelle; James B. Cantrelle, II; Matthew A. Pitre; Stuart M. Faucheux; Charles A. 'Chuck' A. Crochet, Jr.; Huey J. Cheramie, Chairman; and Steve J. Left, President in serving on the bank's board.
Plaisance has over 39 years experience as a local banker and he serves as State Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Plaisance is a graduate of South Lafourche High School and Nicholls State University where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration. He is also a graduate of the Louisiana Bankers Association School of Banking, the Graduate School of Banking of the South at LSU and the Graduate School of Banking of the South's Professional Master of Banking Program.
Plaisance has been active in the community and has served on the Board of Directors of the Special Education District No. 1 (The Center). He is also a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow.
“We are pleased to welcome Charles to our Board of Directors,” said Huey J. Cheramie, State Bank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Charles is an accomplished banker and business executive with extensive skills and market instincts. Charles’ experience is well-suited to advancing and expanding our Bank’s strategy while enhancing its customer service. We all look forward to his contributions to the board, the bank, its employees, customers and the community”
“State Bank is committed to continue creating value for its customers, employees and our community partners. I’ve been honored for years to be part of this exceptional local institution and look forward to Charles’ contribution to State Bank’s continued success,” said Steve J Lefort, President & CEO.
State Bank has been serving our community for more than 70 years. Opened in 1953, the bank has 4 branch offices in Golden Meadow, Cut Off, Larose and Mathews.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.