Statue.jpg

The Lockport Police Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a statue at Holy Savior School.

Police Chief David Harrelson Jr., said he's asking for public help in an investigation in the vandalism, which was reported on Sept. 13.

Police said that they were called to Holy Savior School and observed that the head had been removed from a statue of Jesus in the front of the church. Authorities believe the incident occurred during the time period from the night time hours of Sept. 12 to the morning of Sept. 13.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Lockport Police via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808 or message them on Facebook.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments