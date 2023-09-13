The Lockport Police Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a statue at Holy Savior School.
Police Chief David Harrelson Jr., said he's asking for public help in an investigation in the vandalism, which was reported on Sept. 13.
Police said that they were called to Holy Savior School and observed that the head had been removed from a statue of Jesus in the front of the church. Authorities believe the incident occurred during the time period from the night time hours of Sept. 12 to the morning of Sept. 13.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Lockport Police via LPSO Dispatch at 985-532-2808 or message them on Facebook.
