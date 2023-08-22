The October election is still roughly 2 months away, but voters in Lafourche Parish will have plenty to decide on this election season.
Qualifying for the election expired last week and a look at the candidates who put their name in that hat shows that voters throughout all reaches of the parish will have to decide several races throughout all the various stages of parish government.
Of course, local voters will be asked to pitch in to help decide the state’s Gubernatorial, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Commissioner of Insurance and Attorney General races. A complete list of who is running for those races can be found at www.sos.la.gov.
Each race has numerous people involved and most will likely head towards a November run-off.
But for our purposes, we will take a peek at the local races involving parish government offices or districts that are specific to the Bayou Region.
SEVERAL ELECTED WITHOUT OPPOSITION
Several candidates have already earned election to the positions they sought by being the only candidate to sign up during qualifying.
Sandy Holloway will continue as the BESE District 3 representative after running unopposed. In Baton Rouge, several of our local leaders will remain in place.
Joseph Oregon will remain the State Representative in the 54th Representative District after running unopposed. It will be Orgeron’s second term representing our area.
His colleague in Baton Rouge, Beryl Amedee, will also remain in office. Amedee, too, ran unopposed and will continue to serve the 51st District.
In the 55th District, Bryan Fontenot will also remain in office after running unopposed.
Shifting to Lafourche-specific politics, our parish will keep its leader for another term. As we reported last week, Parish President Archie Chaisson was re-elected to another term after being the only candidate to qualify for the position. Chaisson said he was honored to serve the people of the parish and could not wait to begin his second term.
Lafourche Clerk of Court, Annette Fontana, will also have another term in office. Fontana won re-election running unopposed for her position.
Lafourche will also have a new Coroner with Kayla Breaux being the only candidate to run for the position vacated by incumbent Dr. John King, who did not qualify to retain his seat.
On the parish council, two seats were filled without opposition.
William “T-Boo” Adams ran unopposed in District 2 and Mark Perque ran unopposed in District 3. Adams is an incumbent. Perque will replace Michael Gros who currently represents District 3, but did not seek re-election.
SEVERAL OTHER RACES TO BE CONTESTED IN OCTOBER
Despite several races being decided without opposition, there are many races that will be contested throughout Lafourche for regional and parish offices.
In the 2nd Senatorial District, a small portion of Lafourche voters will be asked to vote to decide a race between Republican Chris Delpit and Democrat Edward Price.
In the 19th Senatorial District, a portion of Lafourche voters will be asked to decide the race between Democrat Marilyn Bellock and Republican Gregory Miller.
In the 20th Senatorial District, Republican “Big Mike” Fesi will seek re-election and will be challenged by Republican Dave Carskadon.
And in the 21st Senatorial District, a trio of Republicans will be vying for election. Robert Allain, Henry LaGrange and Stephen Swibel will all be competing for the position.
In Lafourche politics, incumbent Wendy Thibodaux (no party) is seeking re-election to be Lafourche’s Assessor. She is being challenged by Republican Robert Theriot.
Lafourche voters will also be asked to decide who will be its Sheriff for the next term with incumbent Craig Webre seeking re-election. He is being challenged by Thomas Rodrigue. Both men are Republicans.
On the Lafourche Parish Council, several seats will be decided by local voters.
In District 1, incumbent Jerry Jones is seeking re-election but he is being challenged by 3 opponents vying for his seat. They are DeJae Broomfield, Ralphon Triggs and Jimmie Wilson. Triggs and Jones are Democrats. Broomfield and Wilson have no party affiliation.
In District 4, incumbent Aaron “Bo” Melvin is seeking re-election and is being challenged by former Parish Administrator Tommy Lasseigne.
In District 5, incumbent James Wendell is running for re-election and is being challenged by Greg Johnson. Both men have no party affiliation.
In District 6, incumbent Republican Terry Arabie is seeking re-election, but he will have to fend off 3 challengers to earn back his seat. Shane Bond, Jeremy Breaux and Torrance Hampton Sr. are also running for the same seat. Bond and Breaux have no party affiliation. Hampton is a Democrat.
In District 7, incumbent Republican Armand Autin is running for re-election. He is being challenged for his seat by fellow Republican Barry Zeringue.
In District 8, incumbent Republican D’Lynn Chiasson is also running for re-election with 3 challengers vying for her seat. Marvin Burd Jr., Carlton Guidry and Devin Lewis are all running for Chiasson’s seat. Burd and Guidry are Republicans. Lewis is registered as an Independent.
And finally in District 9, longtime Lafourche Parish councilman Daniel Lorraine is seeking re-election for his seat. He is being challenged by Republican Jake Cheramie.
Early voting for the October election begins from Sept. 30 - Oct. 7. The election date is Oct. 14.
If there is a run-off, that election will be held on Nov. 18 with early voting held from Nov. 3-11.
