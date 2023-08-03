Prentice battles through adversity in freshman season at LSU

As LSU pole vaulter Emery Prentice progressed through high school, she always found a way.
That statement may sound odd considering Prentice was an accomplished prep pole vaulter at Vandebilt Catholic in Houma where she won one indoor state championship and three more outdoor titles. However, along the way, she knew there would be a time she would need to take a serious look at changing her technique.
While she continued to excel at different heights while coached by her father, former LSU standout vaulter Derrick Prentice, he told her that there would be some technique changes she would need to make eventually, even though she was performing at an elite level in high school without them. The elder Prentice ranks in the top four outdoor in LSU history for the highest vault and is No. 6 indoor in LSU history.
When she arrived at LSU as a freshman last year, Prentice and LSU assistant coach Todd Lane had that discussion, and she agreed to try it out. She knew the changes would make her a better jumper in the long run and would allow her to contribute in team scoring for the Lady Tigers at big meets.
“So this basically required me to break 10-plus years of muscle memory and basically relearning the mechanics of pole vaulting, which is hard for me to do just since I have been doing it for so long,” Prentice said this week.
To outsiders, her journey of reinventing herself as a vaulter may not have been much to see. At her first meet of the indoor season as a freshman, she jumped 12 feet, 11.5 inches. That mark is now the fifth-best women’s indoor vault in LSU history. Outdoors, her best mark came at 13 feet, 1 inches in April, which ultimately put her atop the leaderboard among the LSU pole vaulters this season.
So from outsiders’ perspectives, it may not have appeared to have been a struggle, but before the change, Prentice had achieved an indoor mark of 13-9 as a high school junior, according to her La.Milesplit.com profile. She said 13 feet, 9 inches is her personal best. She also had other jumps from high school indoor and outdoor listed on her profile above 13 feet, 6 inches, too, so truly, it was an adjustment.
“I feel like I just took for granted how well I was doing in high school, and kind of after high school I felt like I had plateaued a little bit,” Prentice said. “So to have something to work through and to finally after working on it for an entire season, I felt like whenever things finally did start to click, I was so much more thankful.”
She said the adversity made her mentally tougher.
At the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Baton Rouge in May, Prentice said she felt like she was able to incorporate all she had learned into her vault. She jumped 12 feet, 11.5 inches, which placed her 11th and ultimately meant her season came to an end.
But it also made her excited for the future.
“I feel like I have a lot more potential to be successful and competitive at the SEC level, which is what it’s all about,” Prentice said.
Now, she is “ready to hit the ground running when I get back in the fall.”
And glide through the air to new heights, too.
