Entergy representatives have notified Lafourche Parish about a planned power outage tonight, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The outage will affect the area from Walmart on Highway 1 in Mathews to Superior Drive and is necessary to repair damage to a pole. 

Residents of the affected area are encouraged to prepare ahead of time for the power outage by charging devices, making sure food is stored properly and stocking up on flashlights and other emergency supplies prior to the scheduled outage. 

Entergy crews will be working diligently during this time to repair the damaged pole and ensure that all safety protocols are followed. The company has also taken steps to minimize disruption such as notifying local media outlets, radio stations and social media platforms about the planned outage so that residents can plan accordingly. 

