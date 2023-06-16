The Pride of South Lafourche High School Marching Tarpon Band asked and the community delivered with a newly renovated transportation trailer.
Earlier this year, the band asked the community for donations to renovate their trailer they use to move equipment around the Southeast during their festival season.
The community responded and helped the band out with a new trailer which the highly successful group will use for their competitions in the 2023 season.
See photos of the new trailer below:
