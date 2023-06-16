The Pride of South Lafourche High School Marching Tarpon Band asked and the community delivered with a newly renovated transportation trailer.

Earlier this year, the band asked the community for donations to renovate their trailer they use to move equipment around the Southeast during their festival season.

The community responded and helped the band out with a new trailer which the highly successful group will use for their competitions in the 2023 season.

See photos of the new trailer below:

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

