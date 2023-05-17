Meet the 2023 Scholarship Recipients from the Pro Football Camp Foundation - an award based on academics, athletics, community work, and three letters of recommendation! With a history of granting over $40,000 worth of scholarships in the past decade, the foundation promises to continue its efforts in supporting deserving seniors.
Join us in congratulating this year's winners: Jackson Aton from Iota High School, Jack Chiasson from South Lafourche High School, Aidan Clements from Edward Douglas White Catholic High School, Robert Blanchard, Jr. from Vandebilt Catholic High School, and Collin Franta from The Dunham School. Keep up the great work, guys! We can't wait to see all the incredible things you achieve in the future.
The 15th Annual Pro Football Camp will be held Friday July 21st. Online registration is available using the following link: https://profootballcamp.org/registration-form/
