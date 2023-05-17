Pro Football Camp

Meet the 2023 Scholarship Recipients from the Pro Football Camp Foundation - an award based on academics, athletics, community work, and three letters of recommendation! With a history of granting over $40,000 worth of scholarships in the past decade, the foundation promises to continue its efforts in supporting deserving seniors.

Join us in congratulating this year's winners: Jackson Aton from Iota High School, Jack Chiasson from South Lafourche High School, Aidan Clements from Edward Douglas White Catholic High School, Robert Blanchard, Jr. from Vandebilt Catholic High School, and Collin Franta from The Dunham School. Keep up the great work, guys! We can't wait to see all the incredible things you achieve in the future.

Jackson Aton
Jackson Aton, Iota High School
 
Collin Franta
Collin Franta, The Dunham School
 
Robert Blanchard Jr
Robert Blanchard, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic High School
Aiden Clements
Aidan Clements, ED White Catholic High School
 
Jack Chaisson
Jack Chiasson, South Lafourche High School, pictured with his mother, Nickole Chiasson and grandmother, Debra Chiasson

The 15th Annual Pro Football Camp will be held Friday July 21st. Online registration is available using the following link:  https://profootballcamp.org/registration-form/

Tags

Publisher/ Owner

Since 2005, Addy Christen Melancon has been the proud owner and publisher of The Lafourche Gazette. A lifelong Lafourche Parish resident, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, entertaining, crafting and traveling.

Recommended for you

Load comments