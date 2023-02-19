rivet.jpg

A Raceland native earned maybe his biggest-ever career achievement on Sunday, becoming the first Bassmaster Elite Series Champion for 2023.

Tyler Rivet won the 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite in Lake Okeechobee, weighing 86-pounds, 15-ounces of fish over the 4 days to secure the title – the first Elite Series title of his career.

Rivet was consistent throughout the event, weighing his full 5 fish allotment all 4 days of the event. On Sunday, his 18-pound, 13-ounce weight allowed him to erase the deficit and secure the win.

"It means everything, Rivet said. "This is why I showed up here. It's why I show up for every tournament. I want to win every tournament. I don't want to be greedy, but that's why we come here: I want to win. It's a dream. I've dreamed since I was a kid watching this on the TV and watching everybody. ... We're here and I've been having fun doing it."

To secure the title, Rivet used his southeast Louisiana roots. Other anglers were taking different approaches to where they fished, but Rivet said he worked like he was sac-a-lait fishing, getting quality fish in the boat and adding to his tally.

Rivet wasn't in first coming into the final day, but he offset a deficit on Sunday to take home the title.

Rivet is a longtime professional fisherman who has been in the headlines since he was in college as a dominant collegiate angler at Nicholls.

