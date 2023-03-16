For the 2nd-straight week, a re-opened cold case has local ties – this time with authorities looking for a suspect who is a person of interest in the murder of a Grand Isle man in the 1980s.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that it's asking for public assistance in a re-opened cold case involving a murder from 1984.
A warrant has been issued in the case for Patricia Tito, 58, a woman who is in the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a homicide committed in Shreveport in 2003.
As authorities investigated, Tito allegedly told them that another person, Delvin Avard Sibley, now 76, was the individual responsible for the 1984 murder of Lester Rome on Grand Isle.
Sibley, formerly of Shreveport, is a person of interest in the investigation and JPSO is asking anyone with knowledge of his possible involvement in the homicide or later disposal of the victim's remains to come forward.
In Jan. 1984, the family of Lester Rome reported him missing to the Grand Isle Police Department. JPSO investigators became involved in the case in Feb. 1984.
At the time of the initial investigation, Tito was found residing in Mr. Rome's home and operating his business. She said that Mr. Rome had gone on a trip and denied any knowledge of foul play.
The missing persons case was eventually suspended after all investigative leads were exhausted.
In April 1986, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after human remains were recovered from a water well in the 100 block of Recknor Road in Many, Louisiana.
The victim remained unidentified for 35 years and the case in that area became known as 'The Man in the Well.'
It was determined that the unidentified man had been killed as a result of blunt force trauma and possible stab wounds.
In 2021, the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office was able to identify 'The Man in the Well' as Lester Rome.
Investigators from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office contacted JPSO and the agencies exchanged information about the cases.
At that time, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office interviewed Tito and provided information from that interview that indicated that Rome had been killed in Grand Isle before his remains were dumped in Sabine Parish. The case was then moved to JPSO for further investigation.
In Spring 2022, JPSO investigators also interviewed Tito and she agreed to bring them to the location where Rome was murdered on Grand Isle near Elmer's Island. She told investigators that she was present during the murder but said that Sibley was responsible for the crime. She said that when Sibley eventually left the Grand Isle area, he did so in possession of Rome's remains.
As the investigation continued, detectives learned that the well where Rome was located was on a property formerly owned by Sibley's family.
At present, a warrant has been issued for Patricia Tito for 2nd degree murder in the death of Lester Rome. While the level of her involvement is not entirely clear and despite claiming she is innocent, Tito had knowledge of Rome's death and failed to make effort to notify law enforcement from 1984-2021.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance and murder of Rome or the whereabouts of Delvin Avard Sibley is asked to call JPSO at 504-364-5300.
