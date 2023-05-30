Louisiana State Representative Joseph Orgeron gave an update on the broken Golden Meadow Bridge this week, saying that there is still a ways to go before the bridge will be operational.
Oregon said that he has been in contact with the bridge maintenance and repair manager at DOTD in Baton Rouge and he's learned that the 'combination-repair contract' for post-Ida Bridge damages using last year's funds and then also the moveable road-deck structural repairs using next year's funds has been written and will be circulated to competing contractors. The awarding date for that is scheduled to be July 12.
But Orgeron cautioned that there could be as much as a 1-month delay in that due to additional paperwork and permitting that is required because the Golden Meadow Bridge is on a 'historical bridges' list.
Orgeron said he's asked that every effort be made to get this additional work done in time to avoid further delays. Once the contract is given, work will begin shortly after. The Golden Meadow Bridge was taken out of commission on Nov. 10, 2022.
