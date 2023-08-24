Report: Smith suspended for LSU season opener

LSU star defensive lineman Maason Smith has been suspended for LSU’s season opener against Florida State by the NCAA for receiving an improper benefit, the The Advocate reported, citing multiple unnamed sources.
The benefit, The Advocate reported, came because Smith participated in an autograph session prior to NIL being instituted in July 2021. Smith worked with NCAA authorities in the investigation, the report said.
The newspaper cited a report from Matt Moscona of WNXX-FM, 104.5 that said the autograph session took place with former Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte’s one-game suspension was carried out last year, but because Smith was injured, he didn’t serve the suspension last year. LSU was informed it would be carried out the first game of this season, Moscona reported.
Smith is coming off a sophomore season cut short in the opener against Florida State after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in the first quarter.
After earning Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America honors and Freshman All-Southeastern Conference honors during his freshman season, expectations are high for Smith this season as preseason football magazine publications “Lindy’s Sports” and “Athlon Sports” pick him as first-team All-SEC in their preseason selections on the defensive line. “Lindy’s” ranked him as a top-10 NFL talent, too.
“Maason Smith is near the top of the watch list for guys coming back from injuries,” “Lindy’s” wrote in ranking the Tigers’ defensive line as No. 6 nationally. “He suffered a torn ACL on last season’s opening series, but if things fall his way in 2023, he’ll be easy first-round material.”
Phil Steele listed Smith as the No. 13-ranked eligible player for the 2024 NFL Draft and No. 3 among defensive tackles in his college football preview magazine.
He also was a first-team selection on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.