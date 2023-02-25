Jo Ann Matthews grew up as a child with her mother in education, which led her to want to follow the same path.
By the time she finished her career, she left a legacy that many could never fill. She retired as an impactful educational leader in our parish — arguably the most impactful Black educator in the history of our parish’s public education system.
Matthews was Lafourche Parish’s Superintendent of schools for more than a decade, serving in her position from 2005 until her retirement in 2019. Prior to holding the highest position in the parish’s educational system, Matthews was a special education teacher, administrative assistant, before eventually climbing to the highest position in the Lafourche Parish School District.
“Everything I did, I did for the children of this parish,” Matthews said in an interview just before her retirement. “It was an honor and a privilege to serve this area, our schools, our teachers and our children.”
In Matthews’ time as Lafourche Schools Superintendent, the road was often not smoothly paved. But her poised, but strong leadership allowed her to retire from her post with the parish’s school system in a stronger place than when she first took the position.
She took over in 2005 at a time when there were economic struggles and the state — and parish’s — educational system was under attack.
Matthews had to navigate through the cuts to education in the early days of her tenure, working hard to keep teachers employed, while also trying to create the best educational experience possible for students all across the entire parish.
That love for children and making sure they had the best possible educational experience was a product of Matthews’ career before she became an administrator.
Matthews as a special education teacher in the central portion of the parish. She then worked up to being an administrative assistant. In both roles, she said she worked with students and learned how schools operated at all levels. She said she also worked hard to become a role model to the pupils she interacted with on a day-to-day basis, giving them love, care and support to try and make their school lives as positive as they could be.
And as Superintendent, Matthews’ love for the students and passion for seeing them grow shined bright in the classroom.
Under the Superintendent’s watch, Lafourche’s performance scores grew. In the back-end of her tenure, Lafourche earned an “A” letter grade in state performance scores — showing growth from the early days of her tenure while laying the foundation of establishing the parish as one of the top public school districts in the entire state — a distinction it still holds today.
Matthews said when she retired that she wanted to thank all of Lafourche Parish’s employees, teachers, students, parents and all others who are part of the educational process. She said she was proud of her tenure as Superintendent and grateful to all of those who worked with her during her time in the position.
Jo Ann Matthews’s contributions are a large part of why our parish’s public education system continues to thrive. She is among the most impactful educators in the history of our parish and a worthy recipient of recognition as we look back and celebrate Black heroes to close Black History Month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.