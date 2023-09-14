Annually, CoBank – a cooperative bank focusing on corporate citizenship efforts – provides matching funds to enhance partners' donations to a selection of area nonprofits. Trusting that local partners, like REV, have an on-the-ground perspective about their communities' needs, CoBank's Sharing Success program has consistently doubled the local telecom's charitable donations. 

 Thanks to the dual impact of CoBank's Sharing Success program, REV doubled the funds contributed to four local nonprofit organizations.

 "Supporting meaningful causes and partnering alongside local organizations remain central to REV's commitment to give back to the communities we serve and connect," said Josh Descant, CEO of REV. "To promote and enhance the missions of these deserving nonprofits, REV is proud to partner with CoBank and, together, effectively double our donations to make an even more considerable impact."

 This year, the following nonprofits were beneficiaries of REV and CoBank's Sharing Success program (receiving the below amounts after REV's and CoBank's partnership matches were applied): 

  • ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter -- $2500.00
  • Hammond Air Show Foundation -- $10,000.00
  • Upside Downs, Inc. -- $4000.00
  • The Whitney Institute -- $4000.00.

"The Sharing Success program is ultimately an investment into the communities, leveling up what REV provides and truly making a difference," said Monika Arnold, REV's Community Relations and Business Development manager. "This repeat collaboration with CoBank is deeply appreciated – helping those facilitating incredible outcomes right here in South Louisiana."

 "For many years, REV, formerly EATEL, and CoBank have supported the fight against ALS by sponsoring The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter's annual Walk to Defeat ALS®. In addition, Peter Louviere [REV's CFO] is an avid supporter, raising thousands of dollars through his team, 'Lou's Mission,'" said Frankie Erwin, office administrator, ALS. "We are grateful that REV and CoBank have again partnered to provide a $2,500 Bronze Sponsorship for the 2023 Louisiana Walk to Defeat ALS® as we strive to make ALS a livable disease."

Pictured are: Monika Arnold (Community Relations and Business Development, REV), Frankie Erwin (Office Administrator, ALS), Peter Louviere (Chief Financial Officer, REV), Sadie Eymard (Executive Assistant, REV).

 "The REV/CoBank donation fuels the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow," said Lacy Landrum, Airshow Chair. "It brings us together to be inspired by pilots flying incredible stunts with their aircraft. More importantly, the generous donation continues after the airshow by funding STEM education year-round."

Hammond Airshow, pictured are: Jeremy Theriot (Director of Community Relations and Business Development, REV), Ginger Cangelosi (Executive Director at Tangipahoa Economic Development), Tressy Leindecker (Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, REV), Mayor Pete Panepinto, Lacy Landrum (Airshow Chair), Monika Arnold (Community Relations and Business Development, REV).

 "REV's and CoBank's belief in our mission resonates deeply, and we are honored to have partners like them supporting Upside Downs. We thank these two companies for their generosity and dedication to making a difference," said Beau Brooks, Board Member and Founder of Upside Downs. "This support will allow us to reach more families and touch their lives meaningfully. With the help of REV/CoBank, we can continue to show that anything is possible with Down syndrome."

Upside Downs, pictured are: Donna Martin (Sr. Strategic Account Manager, REV), Beau Brook (President of the Board and Founder of Upside Downs), Michelle Brooks (Board Member and Founder of Upside Downs), Angelle Tanner (Development and Communications Coordinator), and Jeremy Theriot (Director of Community Relations and Business Development, REV).

 "We were thrilled to receive a donation from REV and CoBank to help support our mission and programs at Whitney Plantation," said Ashley Rogers, Whitney Plantation's executive director. "We are proud to have such strong community partners who see the importance of our work to educate the public daily."

Whitney, pictured are: Kyronisha Dunn (Customer Care Manager, REV), Trenice Cooper (Deputy Director of Operations, Whitney Plantation), Ashely Rogers (Executive Director, Whitney Plantation, Monika Arnold (Community Relations and Business Development Manager, REV), Megan Archer (Production Manager, REV).

 Recently, each organization was surprised with the funds mentioned above and presented with a ceremonial, large check to mark the donation of these philanthropic dollars. Established in 2012, CoBank's Sharing Success program has contributed over $76 million to partners in agribusiness, power, water, and telecommunications industries.

About REV

Established in 2020 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – and rebranded in 2022, REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network.

With over 2,790 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 60,000 customers in their homes and places of work.

For more information about REV and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com – New Name. Same Local Company.

