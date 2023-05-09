REV/REV Business recently awarded scholarships to high school seniors in the Bayou Region during their respective senior awards ceremonies.
A total of $22,000 was awarded to seniors at Central Lafourche, E.D. White Catholic High School and South Lafourche, continuing REV's commitment to our community.
Since 1945, REV (formerly known as Vision Communications and Latelco) has been dedicated to serving the community and supporting education.
The company's academic scholarship program was founded in 1984 and has been one of the telecommunication provider's most enduring programs. To date, REV has awarded more than 200 scholarships to deserving seniors in Lafourche and Terrebonne and also Grand Isle. There are 18 current students who have been awarded REV scholarships who are working towards their degrees at various universities around the state.
“At REV, we’re committed to education, and are proud to continue the scholarship program to support students in the local communities we serve,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV/REV Business. “Our scholarship program is currently in its 39th year, and we’ve awarded 228 scholarships for a total of $930,000. Every year, the students continue to raise the bar on academic achievement, and this year was not any different. I’m excited to see what the future holds for these students, and my hope is that they will one day return to this community to live and work.”
This year's scholarship recipients are listed below. REV awarded $22,000 in scholarship funds to these high school seniors:
-Emmie Carriere (South Lafourche High School)
-Gavin Comeaux (South Lafourche High School)
-Daniela Galicia (South Lafourche High School)
-Molly Kern (Central Lafourche High School)
-Braden Perez (South Lafourche High School)
-Ross Rodrigue (South Lafourche High School)
-Luke Sanamo (South Lafourche High School)
-Ava Zelesnik (E.D. White Catholic High School).
“This year’s load of applicants was heavy, and the competition was thick -- making the task extra tough for our teammates who had the duty of digging into applications, interviewing finalists and ultimately selecting winners,” said Jeremy Theriot, Community Relations and Business Development director for REV/REV Business. “This process is not something our teammates take lightly and while we wish we had an endless number of scholarships to go around, it’s still an overwhelming joy to see so many scholars who qualify for this annual program.”
Eligibility, criteria and considerations for REV's scholarship program include being a REV customer, residing in the REV Bayou Region Service Area, cumulative GPA, ACT scores, financial need, demonstrated leadership and community involvement. Candidates also have to submit an essay as part of the application.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.