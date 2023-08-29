THIBODAUX, La. – In a significant stride toward bridging the digital divide, Gov. John Bel Edwards, joined by members of the Biden-Harris administration, Louisiana's Congressional delegation, local officials, and key stakeholders, celebrated the completion of the Lafourche Crossing GUMBO project. The event occurred at the Bayou Country Children's Museum, an educational space in Thibodaux, Louisiana. This venue added a special touch to the occasion.
The momentous event saw the participation of notable figures such as White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu, Congressman Garret Graves, Congressman Troy Carter, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, and Josh Descant, the CEO of REV.
The Lafourche Crossing GUMBO project will directly benefit 44 households and small businesses in Lafourche Crossing, while an additional 72 households in the Lafourche area will gain access to high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet service.
Governor Edwards, a staunch advocate for closing the digital divide, remarked, "Louisiana is leading the nation in addressing the digital divide, and today's announcement is another example of the tremendous progress we've made in the last several months on projects statewide to expand affordable and accessible internet service that are either under construction or have been completed."
This project is particularly noteworthy because most of the network was built underground, enhancing the community's resilience and protection during emergencies, especially during hurricane season.
Gov. Edwards has set an ambitious goal of closing the state's digital divide by 2029, and the State Office of Broadband (ConnectLA) Director Veneeth Iyengar and his team have been diligently working towards achieving this goal by addressing issues of access, affordability, digital skills, and devices.
The term "GUMBO" stands for Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband. Louisiana's efforts to bridge the digital gap have received substantial federal support, with the state receiving the eighth-largest allocation of federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in the country and the tenth largest on a per capita basis.
Louisiana has set a precedent for other states by expanding affordable and accessible high-speed internet services to unserved areas, particularly rural communities. The state was the first to receive planning funds from the BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) program and the first to receive approval from the NTIA to formally drawdown planning funds from the BIL.
Shalanda Young, Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, "Access to high-speed internet is no longer a luxury – it is an essential tool to access education, healthcare, and jobs."
Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the historic investment in high-speed internet by President Biden's Investing in America agenda.
The completion of the Lafourche Crossing GUMBO project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of federal, state, and local authorities in making affordable, reliable internet access a reality for Louisiana residents and businesses. This achievement signifies a step forward in creating equal opportunities and boosting the state's economy.
To learn more details of the Gumbo Grant click the following link: https://connect.la.gov/gumbo/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.