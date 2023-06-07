REV/REV Business recently was awarded 5 silver Telly Awards for projects the company completed in 2022.
The Gonzales-based company took home two silver Telly Awards for their REV Rebrand project, which brought together 3 legacy companies: Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications and merged them as one, REV.
Three additional honors were awarded to the business for the local community relations efforts, specifically the REV Tailgate show (featuring East Ascension and Dutchtown High School) and also a spotlight on the recovery and rebuild efforts on Grand Isle post-Isa. REV also earned an honor for its long-form documentary – Middle Passage to Wallace: the Whitney Plantation Museum Experience.
“We are very proud of the expansive body of work our marketing, production and community relations teams have teamed up to produce over the past year, and these awards are only a glimpse of the caliber and quality of work they do every day at REV,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV. “When we first began exploring the idea of a rebrand, we had high confidence our in-house team could execute on much of this crucial project, so this honor is shared across the entire company for so many of our teammates’ efforts.”
This year marked the 44th Telly Awards and organizers said that it was a record-breaking and highly competitive year with nearly 13,000 entries from all over the world.
Some internationally recognized brands who submitted nominations were Airbnb, Audible, Disney, NASA, Netflix, Paramount and more. The Telly Awards recognize the best in both video and television and are judged by industry leading networks and production companies such as Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, Vimeo and more.
The theme for this year's awards were 'Breaking Through the Static' and it honored innovative, inclusive and disruptive work.
"Our Bayou, Capital and River regions are all so distinct, and our team did a great job leveraging our rebrand’s unique purpose and community assets to highlight the special cultures in each of our markets,” said Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “What some teams would see as a challenge, this group reframed as an opportunity which makes us even prouder to have earned these awards and we’re grateful to the Tellys’ judges for the confirmation and honor.”
The two silver Telly Awards REV earned in its REV Rebrand project came in the Branding and Corporate Image categories.
The REV Tailgate Show earned a silver Telly Award in Educational Institution.
The Grand Isle Returns After Hurricane Ida spotlight video earned a silver Telly Award in Public Service and Activism.
And the Middle Passage to Wallace: the Whitney Plantation Museum Experience earned a silver Telly Award in Video Journalism. The documentary aired on the provider's local origination stations and social media in 2022 and 2023 during Black History Month.
