Robertson says he's entering 4th NFL season in best shape of career

Amik Robertson has NFL experience with three years in the professional ranks, and now entering his fourth season, he said he feels like he’s at his best physically and mentally.
The 25-year-old cornerback with the Las Vegas Raiders and former Thibodaux High standout has seen his game experience increase each of his first three seasons, with his most game experience coming a year ago when he appeared in 17 contests. He had 25 solo tackles, one sack, two interceptions and one forced fumble last year.
“I had a good year last year but not a good enough year, so I’m trying to continue building on that and be the best that I can be,” Robertson said Saturday at his inaugural Amik Robertson Youth Football Camp at Thibodaux High School.
A year ago, the Raiders finished 6-11 and in third place in the AFC West. The squad missed the postseason. During the year, the Raiders ranked No. 12 in total yards per game on offense, according to ESPN, with 352.5 yards per game and also were ranked No. 12 in scoring, putting up 23.2 points per contest.
Defensively, the squad was ranked No. 28 in yards per game given up with 365.6 per contest and were ranked No. 26 in points per game allowed with 24.6 per contest, according to ESPN.
“A lot of games were close that we came up short,” Robertson said. “Coach (Josh) McDaniels just preached to us about finishing. Whatever team that’s going to do the right things longer that’s the team that’s going to come out victorious, and unfortunately, some games that we came out short, but it’s all good. We’re still building. We’re still learning, so this year, we’re just trying to have a better year than we had last year.”
Unfortunately, CBS Sports Senior Writer Will Brinson and Caesar’s Sportsbook don’t predict the team will finishing much better this year. Brinson has the Raiders pegged at a 7-10 mark, while Caesars Sportsbook has the Raiders projected to win 7.5 games. Brinson wrote in a CBSSports.com article that the Raiders could end up “decent” this season but have a tough time with a schedule that features the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers a combined six times.
“They have a back-to-back home matchup against the (New York) Giants and (New York) Jets. Would’ve looked great two years ago!” Brinson wrote.
The Raiders have a new quarterback on the roster this year in veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously saw action with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.
Robertson said Garoppolo was a good person for the Raiders to have.
“I think he’s going to do big things,” Robertson said. “He’s been in this league. He’s been in a lot of tough situations, but he was successful.”
The Raiders former longtime quarterback, Derek Carr, is now with the New Orleans Saints after signing with the team.
“He just put himself in the best situation,” Robertson said of his former teammate. “I wish him all the success.”
Saturday, Robertson, along with others with professional, college or high school experience, mentored participants in Robertson’s camp. Robertson thanked God for giving him the ability to provide for his family and help the community.
“As far as the camp, I’m just in a blessed position to be able to come back, give back to my community, a community that helped me get to where I’m at today,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling. There’s a lot of kids out here just looking up to me, believing in my dream and trying to chase the dream that I had when I was younger, so it’s a wonderful feeling.”
