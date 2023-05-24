[Vacherie. LA] – First American Bank and Trust, a leading financial institution committed to providing exceptional banking services, is pleased to announce the election of Rosie Delaune to its esteemed Board of Directors. Rosie Delaune, daughter of JB Falgoust, brings a wealth of banking and business experience and expertise to the position, and her appointment is a testament to the bank's commitment to nurturing talent from within its ranks.
Rosie Delaune, Vice President of Marketing, has been an integral part of First American Bank for many years, making significant contributions and playing a pivotal role in the bank's growth and success. Her innovative thinking and unwavering dedication have earned her recognition as a trusted leader within the organization.
As a member of the Board of Directors, Rosie Delaune will utilize her extensive knowledge of the bank's operations to contribute to the formulation of key policies, strategic decision-making, and governance oversight. Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her passion for excellence, will help drive First American Bank's continued growth and enhance its ability to serve its customers effectively.
"I am truly honored and excited to join the Board of Directors of First American Bank," said Rosie Delaune. "Having been a part of this incredible institution for many years, I have witnessed firsthand its unwavering commitment to its customers, employees, and community. I am eager to work closely with my colleagues on the board to further strengthen the bank's position as a trusted financial partner."
About First American Bank:
First American Bank with assets in excess of $1 billion has 25 locations in Southeast Louisiana. With a comprehensive range of banking products and services, the bank is dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. First American Bank operates with integrity, innovation, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.
