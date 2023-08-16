Our area's leading local grocer has opened its newest store.
Rouses Markets opened its 85th store in Houma. They celebrated the occasion with a large celebratory grand opening event to showcase the new local grocery gem.
Rouses CEO Donny Rouse said the new store marks a great day for the local grocery, which is celebrating its 100th year.
"It's a real special day for our team members, our customers and our community," Rouse said. "The efforts to put this in the same location shows our commitment to Houma. We've been here since 1960. We started in the produce business 100 years ago. We're just constantly investing in the communities that shop with us and we're going to continue to do that every where that we do business."
The new store is gorgeous – state of the art in every way. It will offer a high-quality option to people all across the Bayou Region.
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove spoke at the grand opening and thanked the Rouse family for their continued commitment and dedication to the parish and the entire Bayou Region. He said to have businesses wanting to invest in Houma is a great thing, and the grand opening marks a great day in Houma's history.
Ali Rouse Royster is a 3rd generation owner of Rouses. She said to see the community support for the new store is humbling and she hopes people in our area will enjoy all that the new location has to offer.
"Today has been super exciting," she said. "We're so excited that the Houma community is as pumped up about this store as we are. We've been here for a long time, but we still like to bring what's new and excited to us here. It's such a breath of fresh air to know that the work that we're doing resonates with the community and we're just very excited to bring the best that we have to Houma because we love Houma so much."
