I would like to announce my candidacy for Seat E of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. I am a lifelong resident of the Tenth Ward, son of the late Ernest J. Savoie Sr. & Deloris Savoie of Larose. I am married to Shelly H. Savoie. I retired from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in 2021 with 37 years of combined law enforcement. I am a 1982 Graduate of South Lafourche High School and attended Nichols State University.
I am asking for your vote so when elected I will be a voice for the people of the Tenth Ward. I pledge to keep the interest and needs of the Tenth Ward and Port Fourchon in mind when making decisions. Through my lifelong career, community involvement, training and experiences, I have the ability to do the job as Port Commissioner.
My first goal is to increase and maintain the depth of the Belle Pass Channel to preserve the current utilization of the port and promote the diversification of our port for future expansion and business. This will create job opportunities and good paying salaries for the people in our community. In time growing opportunities at the Port will provide for a better quality of life for our residents.
As a lifelong law enforcement professional, I would support up-to-date training and equipment appropriations for the GLPC Harbor Police personnel this will allow them to handle the increasing complexity and sophistication of enforcing the safety of people and assets at the port.
I will support the preservation of the current structure of the GLPC governing body as is currently operating and would not support any changes to the jurisdiction established by the original statutes of the State of Louisiana. In addition I propose a plan to reduce the millage rates currently being collected from property taxes to save taxpayers’ money on the basis of the revenues generated by its tenants.
The GLPC needs to protect its workforce for the citizens in our community. I would promote the GLPC in being proactive in lobbying State Official to address the increasing cost of Hazard and Flood Insurances for the homeowners and businesses in the Tenth Ward and at Port Fourchon. As a Commission we need to stand as ONE and demand that our State & Federal partners do their part in reducing insurance rates for our area. Accomplishing this can ensure that good paying jobs are created and kept for the survival of the area and Port Fourchon.
As for my qualifications and experience, I began my Law Enforcement career in 1983 with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and worked for several other law enforcement agencies throughout my 37 years of service. I retired in 2021 as Major of Operational Support/Support Services while managing the South Lafourche Sub Station.
My responsibilities included daily operations overseeing the School Resource Officers DARE Program, Water Patrol, Communications, Animal Control, and COPPS. In addition I oversaw Facilities, Property and Equipment Management, Fleet Management, and the Body Shop. The Substation was responsible for collecting fines, fees, taxes, fingerprinting as well as booking and bonding of prisoners. I maintained a visual presence in our community by attending community meetings and events as a representative of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Career trainings included my participation with the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office Governor’s Oil Spill Response Management and National Fire Academy Emergency Response to Terrorism.
My past and present community involvement includes currently serving as chairman of the Lafourche Parish Ambulance District#1 and Vice-President of Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3, and former Fire Chief Larose Volunteer Fire Dept. As an avid duck decoy carver and collector, I am also currently serving as President of the Cajun Heritage Festival. My past involvement included organizing the Annual Bike Give Away for the LPSO and having graduate from the Leadership Lafourche program, and member of Bayou Fellowship 484.
I’ve been awarded and recognized for my hard work and dedication throughout my career have been and received the LPSO Medal of Valor, two Life Saving Awards and numerous other Commendations by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.
In closing, I’d like to say that I have served the citizens of our Tenth Ward Community with pride and dedication throughout my career. I understand the needs of our community and the importance of the Port and the Leonard J. Miller Airport to the lifestyles and livelihood of our people. I would like to ask for your vote on March 25th, 2023 as Port Commissioner –Seat E.
Dean Savoie
Candidate for Greater Lafourche Port Commission
Seat E
