The Lafourche Parish School Board voted to table a vote which would have given board members a pay raise in the upcoming school year.
Members were scheduled to vote at last night's meeting on a proposal which would have given board members a raise from $400 to $800/month and the board president a raise from $500 to $900.
But the decision on whether to vote on that agenda item was tabled until a future meeting. Lafourche ranks near the bottom in the state in school board member pay, in part because the board voted in 2018 to drop salaries at a time when the parish was in a budgetary numbers crunch. But economic conditions for the board have gotten better in recent years and the school system will attempt to re-instate the old pay scale at a later date.
Last night, the board did vote to enact the new teacher and support staff salaries into place for the 2023-2024 school year – salaries which will be hiked due to the tax reform election of this past year. The raise will impact all school system employees and was made in an effort to try and keep qualified teachers in Lafourche at a time when our teacher pay scale lags behind neighboring parishes and our best and brightest teachers often leave for neighboring parishes to seek work.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.