The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is working to ensure the safety of motorists on local highways with an upcoming seat belt checkpoint.
On March 14, 2023, deputies will be patrolling for violations related to seat belts and car seats as well as proper inspection tags.
This initiative aims to increase awareness of these laws in order to make traveling safer across Lafourche Parish.
