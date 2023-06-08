United States Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today that a local medical facility is getting more than $2 million to assist in repairing damages from Hurricane Ida.
Sen. Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said today that $2,006,964 in FEMA grants has been given to the Ochsner Foundation at the Leonard Chabert Medical Center to help repair damages from the storm.
“I’m grateful to see this $2 million being used to help the folks at Houma’s Leonard Chabert Medical Center repair their facility,” said Kennedy.
Chabert, like other medical facilities in the area, sustained damages from Ida, which gave our area a direct hit in 2021.
