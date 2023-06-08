chabert.jpg

United States Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today that a local medical facility is getting more than $2 million to assist in repairing damages from Hurricane Ida.

Sen. Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said today that $2,006,964 in FEMA grants has been given to the Ochsner Foundation at the Leonard Chabert Medical Center to help repair damages from the storm.

“I’m grateful to see this $2 million being used to help the folks at Houma’s Leonard Chabert Medical Center repair their facility,” said Kennedy.

Chabert, like other medical facilities in the area, sustained damages from Ida, which gave our area a direct hit in 2021.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

