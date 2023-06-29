Beloso.jpg

Several key members of the National Championship LSU baseball team will again be on hand at next weekend's Blue Boot Rodeo.

Event organizers announced today that LSU starters Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso, Alex Milazzo and Tommy White will be on hand at the 2023 Rodeo on July 8. They will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans from 2-4 p.m.

The LSU baseball team has long been members of the Blue Boot Rodeo Team. The Tigers have now sent several players to the rodeo for multiple years and some team members wore commemorative Blue Boot cleats this past season to remember Riley John Bourgeois.

Recommended for you

Load comments