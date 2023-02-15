Investigators are seeking a sex offender who used a tablet computer to shoot video inside a residential bathroom. Trey Rentrop, 32, of Raceland, is wanted for video voyeurism and other charges.
On February 8, 2023, detectives opened an investigation after learning Rentrop was using a tablet computer to record videos inside a bathroom at a home in the central area of Lafourche Parish. The tablet was initially discovered over a hole in a ceiling above the bathroom where a woman lives with her children, two of which are juveniles. Detectives also found a rifle at the residence which was determined to belong to Rentrop.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Rentrop’s arrest on charges including video voyeurism and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also has an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Assumption Parish.
Anyone with information on Trey Rentrop’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
