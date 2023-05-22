Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre updated the public on Monday afternoon – less than 24 hours after a shooting incident in Thibodaux left 7 wounded and 2 others injured. The sheriff said the entire incident occurred at a neighborhood gathering that stemmed from the celebration of a local Pre-K student's graduation.
Webre said his office is working around the clock to try and identify suspects and bring them to justice after the shooting, which occurred in the Marydale community in Thibodaux on Sunday night.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities in the incident and 8 of the 9 who were hospitalized have since been released. The other is also expected to make a full recovery.
"I can assure you that we have not wasted a minute of time in following up on leads, generating leads and extending to our partners..." Webre said. "We have every reason to believe the majority of the people there were legitimately socializing in a forum and unfortunately, at least 2 or more individuals with firearms without any regard for the safety of themselves or people around them, shot into this crowd."
Webre said authorities have recovered 1 firearm from the scene, but officers have been able to find casings from an additional weapon, which is why authorities believe there are at least 2 suspects in the case.
LPSO does not yet have identities on those suspects, nor a motive, but Webre said detectives are analyzing and following up on every lead they receive, while also gathering information from people who were on the scene at the time of the incident. Webre said it's possible that 2 people in the area had some form of an argument or disagreement, which led to shots being fired.
At the peak of the gathering, Webre said there were 400-500 people in the area. Webre said the preliminary investigation has led officers to believe that the gathering was peaceful: the celebration of a small child graduating from Pre-K with members of the community turning out to socialize and celebrate the child's achievement. The crowd had largely dispersed by the time authorities quickly arrived – less than 5 minutes after the initial call was made. The victims of the shooting were all between the ages of 17 and 25. Of the victims, 5 were female and 2 were male. The 2 injured in the melee, Webre said, were likely hurt in the scramble of people rushing away from the scene after shots were fired.
Webre said LPSO will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.